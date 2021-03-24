BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2021

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2021



Attached is a link to the February 2021 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472908/BMA___Newsletter___February_2021___ADV012550.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315