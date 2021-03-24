Anzeige
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 
24.03.2021 | 12:05
Klövern AB (publ): Peeter Kinnunen is appointed acting CEO of Klövern

In line with what was communicated in a press release on 29 December 2020, Rutger Arnhult will leave his position as CEO on 25 March 2021. The Board of Directors has appointed Peeter Kinnunen acting CEO of Klövern. Peeter Kinnunen is Klövern's Head of Transactions, belongs to the Executive Management and has been employed by the company since 2012.

The Board of Directors' search process for a new CEO continues.

"Peeter Kinnunen has for many years been a very important colleague in Klövern. I am very confident that Peeter, together with the rest of the management team, will continue to run the company in the best way", says Rutger Arnhult.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 76 768 00 76
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 210324 Peeter Kinnunen is appointed acting CEO of Klövern (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/04983b52-f5c7-4fa8-b5d7-d08882fe5bd8)

