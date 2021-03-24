

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 16.2 percent in the fourth quarter. In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 16.8 percent .



The number of unemployed persons was 750,135 in the fourth quarter.



The number of employed persons was 3.878 million in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the labor market was affected by specific regulatory measures regarding the operation of businesses as well as by measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the whole country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de