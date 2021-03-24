Blacknut now provides over 500 premium games through their Cloud Gaming service

- Blacknut grows its catalogue of games from publishers including Disney, Team17, Deep Silver, Square Enix, Gameloft and more, hitting the milestone of 500 games for the first time

- Subscribers can play as much as they like, whenever they like, across PC, console, Amazon Fire TV, mobiles and Chromecast-enabled devices

PARIS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-gaming specialist Blacknut has reached a new milestone, adding the 500th game to its catalogue of premium games, making Blacknut's the biggest catalogue of any current cloud gaming provider. The latest games to be added include renowned titles like LEGO Star Wars by Disney, Overcooked by Team 17, Metro 2033 Redux by Deep Silver, Lara Croft GO by Square Enix and Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft.

Launched in 2018, Blacknut's cloud gaming service is available directly to gamers in 40 countries, and it is also available through partnerships with telecom operators including TIM Italy, POST Luxembourg and Partner in Israel. More and more telcos are looking to cloud gaming as the best way to show off the high speeds and low latency of their new 5G networks, and Blacknut is one of the few cloud gaming companies able to serve this growing audience.

Blacknut's library covers a wide range of genres including first-person shooters, puzzle games, building simulations, strategy RPGs, sports, racing and family-friendly titles. All titles found in the library have been carefully curated by gaming experts to ensure the catalogue includes a wide range of games for all types of players to enjoy - across any device and genre.

Blacknut works across a wide range of devices including Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Apple laptops and desktops, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, Amazon Fire TV and selected models of Samsung Smart TVs - providing a full cross-device experience, with the ability to start a game session on one device and move seamlessly to another. Blacknut has found that 30% of gamers play on mobile, 30% on PC and 40% on Smart TV, with 19% of subscribers regularly playing across more than one device.

"500 games is a huge milestone for us, and shows how many more publishers see a future in cloud gaming as a way to get their games in front of a new and untapped audience that value choice and quality over the latest piece of gaming hardware," said Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut.

For a monthly fee of $USD15.99 / £GBP12.99 / €14.99 per month Blacknut subscribers have unlimited access to +500 titles from industry renowned game publishers including Disney, Square Enix, Gameloft, Codemasters, Deep Silver, Team17, Milestone and many others.

Signing up takes just a few minutes - find out more at www.blacknut.com.

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalogue of premium games with 400+ titles carefully selected for the whole family; all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. www.blacknut.com

For further information, please contact:

Big Ideas Machine

Carla Haces

Tel: +353833910623

Email: carla@bigideasmachine.com