City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 23-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.87p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.39m

Net borrowing level: 4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 23-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.90p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.30m

Net borrowing level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528