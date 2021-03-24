Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
PR Newswire
24.03.2021 | 12:40
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 23-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                              223.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                            223.64p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

© 2021 PR Newswire
