Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Holding(s) in Company 24-March-2021 / 11:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Superdry Plc shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Gatemore Capital Management LLP as manager for Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) 33 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0PW 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd: City and country of registered office (if applicable) c/o Walkers Corporate Limited, Cayman Corporate Centre, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 March 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22 March 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total number of attached to shares instruments Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 3.5% 1.95% 5.45% 82,038,115 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 3.37% 1.58% 4.95% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B60BD277 2,867,909 1,600,050 3.5% 1.95% SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,467,959 5.45% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii CFD NA NA NA 1,600,050 1.95% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 1,600,050 1.95% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable the notifiable threshold threshold Gatemore Capital Management LLP as manager for Gatemore Special 3.5% 1.95% 5.45% Opportunities Master Fund Ltd 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Liad Meidar 0207 580 0300 Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 22 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 96179 EQS News ID: 1177970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

