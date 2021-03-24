DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2021 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2021) of GBP59.29m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2021) of GBP42.82m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 205.37p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 205.37p revenue* Ordinary share price 199.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.10%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.55p 114 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.93%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 23/03/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 96180 EQS News ID: 1178010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 24, 2021 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)