Will Freiberg Named Chief Executive Officer of Crux Informatics

Leading Data Engineering and Operations Platform Enters New Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Crux Informatics ("Crux"), which helps enterprises scale their data delivery, operations, and transformation needs, today announced that Will Freiberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Philip Brittan will continue in a founder role focused on evangelism and key customer, data supplier and partner relationships.

The past 12 months were significant for Crux as the company saw a 10x increase in new customers and active datasets on the platform. Mr. Freiberg will help continue that momentum by leveraging his deep, customer-focused expertise. He most recently served as co-CEO at D2iQ (previously Mesosphere) and has a proven track record of helping multinational companies scale their infrastructure operational layer. In particular, Mr. Freiberg brings extensive experience working with hundreds of customers on their journey to the cloud, which will be critical in helping Crux's customers accelerate their cloud migrations.

"As we look to capitalize on the significant demand for our cloud delivery capabilities, schema and data protection, and customized data transformation services, the Board and I wanted to find a leader with world-class experience in scaling enterprise technology companies," said Philip Brittan. "We found that leader in Will. I know that Crux is just starting to reach the full potential we envisioned, and I look forward to partnering with Will in this next phase of Crux's evolution."

Prior to his role as Co-CEO of D2iQ, Mr. Freiberg held several other leadership positions with the company during his six-year tenure. Previously, he was Founder and CEO of ecommerce startup Tipping Basket, worked in the Venture Capital and Technology practice at Gunderson Dettmer, M&A practice at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and as an analyst at BNY Mellon.

Freiberg is a CEO mentor and an early-stage investor in a variety of new technology areas, including an advisor to Iterative.ai and a Board Member at Trilio.

"The data engineering bottleneck between data sources and users has an actionable playbook to solve it," said Freiberg. "I am thrilled to join Crux to help companies across markets and industries gain access to analytics-ready data."

"Will is a technology and entrepreneurial leader who brings significant cross-functional expertise across go-to-market, product deployment, cloud partnerships, and fundraising, and we believe will have an immediate impact across all of these areas," said Jeff Wecker, Chief Technology Officer at Two Sigma.

Darren Cohen, Partner and Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, which is an investor in Crux, also commented, "Over the last three years, Philip Brittan has been an exceptional, visionary founder who has laid the foundation and built Crux into what it is today. We are excited to see Crux enter this new stage of growth and have confidence in Will's ability to capitalize on the various opportunities across various industries."

About Crux Informatics

Crux offers a managed data engineering service that helps companies scale their most critical data delivery, operations, and transformation needs. Our cloud-based technology stack accelerates the flow of data between data consumers and suppliers, ensuring you get the data you need, how you need it and where you need it. We deliver tens of thousands of datasets from hundreds of sources into your preferred destination at a low cost, with custom validations and transformations, and at a consistently high-level of service and security. Crux was founded in 2017 by financial technology veterans and is backed by Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Two Sigma, among others.

All media inquiries, please contact:

Pablo Cerrilla

Head of Marketing and Growth

pablo.cerrilla@cruxinformatics.com

(516) 534-2706

SOURCE: Crux Informatics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637137/Will-Freiberg-Named-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-Crux-Informatics