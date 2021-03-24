Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Opens Phase 1 Human Trial to Evaluate Pritumumab as Treatment Option for Primary and Metastatic Brain Cancer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially opened its Phase I trial to evaluate Pritumumab (PTB), the Company's lead Monoclonal Antibody (Mab) therapeutic asset, as a treatment option for Brain Cancer, including Malignant Primary Brain Tumors and adult Brain Metastases.

Screening to enroll patients in the trial is already underway. Those interested may review trial requirements here.

PTB is a natural human antibody that works by binding to Cell surface Vimentin (sometimes referred to as ectodomain vimentin, or EDV), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. The PTB antibody is used as a targeted immunotherapy, which unlike chemotherapy, targets only the cancer cells without damaging healthy cells.

"Because EDV is found in a variety of cancers, our important clinical trials involving PTB could have implications for a broad range of more common cancers, such as breast, colon and lung," noted Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick. "The current Phase 1 trial has been uniquely designed to ultimately treat a variety of brain cancers from gliomas and other primary brain tumors to brain metastases and leptomeningeal cancers arising from breast, lung and other solid tumors."

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that will be studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated.

