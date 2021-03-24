Autism Parenting Magazine Limited: Autism Parenting Magazine Unveils Details of FREE Virtual Summit For Parents

The free Autism Parenting Summit is scheduled for the 20th and 21st of April 2021. Parents can book a spot by visiting the official website.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The free, virtual Autism Parenting Summit will play host to some of the world's leading autism experts. The experts will help parents of kids on the spectrum, many of whom find raising a child with autism challenging. A panel of experts will cover topics that matter most to parents to help ensure they (parents) can provide their children with the best start in life. Parents with children with autism are strongly advised to book their spot at the summit without delay.

Any parent of a child with autism knows it can be challenging, yet rewarding at the same time. Whether it is a mom, dad, or teacher, there is so much to learn about children on the spectrum and how to support them. Many parents worry about their kids facing challenges with social skills, communication, daily activities, and even general behavioral issues, which is why the summit is free.

Organized by Autism Parenting Magazine, the speaker panel includes experts like Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Debra Moore, Ph.D., Denise Voight, MS, and Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., plus many more. These experts will cover important topics such as bullying prevention, financial planning, and education options.

"We strongly believe the free Autism Parenting Summit is going to be a big help for all parents and teachers. Children with autism can be challenging to support, but it's only because most people don't know-how. Fortunately, our panel of experts will help by answering some of the most important questions that caregivers have about children on the spectrum," says Mark Blakey from Autism Parenting Magazine.

"The number of seats at the free virtual summit are somewhat limited, so you'll want to sign-up right away. It only takes a minute or two, but reserving your seat now will ensure you don't miss this essential summit."

Readers can find out more about the free Autism Parenting Summit from https://autismparentingsummit.com/

More information about Autism Parenting Magazine can be found at https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/

About Autism Parenting Magazine

Established back in 2012, Autism Parenting Magazine aims to improve the quality of life for parents and families on the spectrum. The magazine has, over the years, become an essential resource for parents both in the UK and beyond. The magazine publishes topics and stores related to treatments, events, and developments relating to autism.

#

Contact Info:

Company: Autism Parenting Magazine

Name: Mark Blakey

Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, UNITED KINGDOM.

Email: press@autismparentingmagazine.com

Website: https://autismparentingsummit.com/

SOURCE: Autism Parenting Magazine Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637178/Autism-Parenting-Magazine-Unveils-Details-of-FREE-Virtual-Summit-For-Parents