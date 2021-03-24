

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) announced Wednesday that it has acquired Tictuk Technologies, a leading Israeli omnichannel ordering and marketing platform company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The addition of Tictuk to Yum! Brands' technology portfolio will give Yum! Brands the ability to offer more ways for consumers globally to access and order its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands through some of the world's most popular social media and conversational platforms.



Tictuk specializes in conversational commerce, a technology solution that allows users to complete orders and interact with brands through a variety of social media and chat channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, QR codes, and email.



Tictuk's online ordering and marketing platform also leverages a hybrid of chat, web, advertisements, and intelligent marketing technology to engage with consumers. It seamlessly integrates with POS and existing payment systems.



Yum! Brands has successfully deployed Tictuk's platform in approximately 900 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in 35 countries outside of the U.S.



The Tictuk business unit, as part of Yum! Brands, will continue to offer its platform to existing clients.



This marks Yum! Brands' second technology investment this month to continue accelerating its digital innovation strategy. Earlier this month, Yum! Brands agreed to acquire the Kvantum business, an artificial intelligence-based consumer insights and marketing performance analytics company.



Yum! Brands estimates that both of these all-cash acquisitions will have an immaterial impact to its 2021 financial results. They should accelerate the Company's ability to grow digital sales as they are deployed over time in markets around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

