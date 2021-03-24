Ping An and Zhongshan Hospital to Collaborate on "Healthcare + Finance + Technology" Innovations

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhongshan Hospital, which is affiliated with Fudan University in Shanghai. The two parties will collaborate on healthcare service enhancements, medical research innovation and talent incubation across the healthcare, finance and technology fields to help deliver on the national Healthy China initiative.

Jessica TAN, Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Jia FAN, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital, attended the signing ceremony. Yougang ZHU, Party Secretary of Ping An Health Insurance, and Jianying GU, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital, signed contract on behalf of the two parties.

Ms TAN said: "Zhongshan Hospital is known as one of the leading public hospitals in China. Ping An places great importance on this collaboration. The framework of this strategic agreement covers service, scientific research, teaching and branding. Substantial progress has already been made in these areas. Ping An will leverage its unique advantages and abundant resources to work with Zhongshan Hospital, which boasts excellent diagnosis, treatment and scientific research capabilities. Together we will work to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare services to better serve the citizens in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region and contribute to China's healthcare reform and innovation."

Zhongshan Hospital, founded in 1937, is a leading Grade-3A general hospital in China. It is a public institution affiliated with the National Health Commission and a comprehensive teaching hospital. The hospital also boasts strong scientific research and teaching capabilities and has nurtured excellent medical talent, including three academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, two academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and more than 700 senior medical professionals.

Mr. FAN noted that in support of the Healthy China initiative, the State Council provided guidance on reform of the medical security system in 2020 for cooperation between medical institutions and insurance companies. Ping An is a world-renowned large financial group, focusing on financial services, healthcare and technological innovation and shares a common vision with Zhongshan Hospital of hospital-business cooperation for "Innovation, Cooperation, Intelligence, Quality and Effectiveness".

Ping An is committed to its original aspiration of serving China's real economy and safeguarding people's livelihoods, fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, offering quality financial products and simplified and convenient finance and healthcare services. Ping An is striving to help Chinese citizens pursue their ideal lives by using the power of fintech and its healthcare ecosystem.

