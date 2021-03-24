BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer



The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2021.



Over the six months to 28 February 2021, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 1.65%. Since the end of January 2021, the Company has been issuing shares from treasury as the shares have consistently traded at a premium to net asset value. The shares are currently trading at premium to net asset value of 1.68%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2021.



The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.



24 March 2021



