Applied UV, Inc.: Boston Red Sox to Partner with Applied UV to Install Airocide(R) Air Quality System in Fenway Park and Jet Blue Park

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that it has partnered with the Boston Red Sox to install the Airocide® Air Quality-Improvement System (Airocide System) at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park. Airoicide® will also become "The Official Air Purification Provider of the Boston Red Sox."

The Airocide® bioconversion technology is based on patented technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold and viruses. The FDA has issued guidance for Air Purifiers and Disinfectants that states that they may reduce the risk of viral exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by keeping aerosol concentration levels low.

The Airocide® Air Purifiers will be installed in all player areas, including weight rooms and both the home and visitors' locker rooms. Additionally, the Airocide® Air Purifiers will be installed in all luxury suites as well as various points of contact in each facility where fans congregate indoors throughout the course of a game or event.

"We are excited to work with SteriLumen and their Airocide brands which will be helping us with our air purification needs at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "We love working with companies who are the best in class at what they do and Airocide exemplifies that. We look forward to working with them in Boston and Fort Myers."

Fenway Park, America's Most Beloved Ballpark, is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. Fenway Park is home to the nine-time World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. Over 2 million fans attend Red Sox games at Fenway Park annually. Fenway Park is also the most visited tourist attraction in New England with over 300,000 private tour attendees annually. In addition to baseball, Fenway Park plays host to over 500 private events annually and is the stage for various large-scale events, including concerts, American football, soccer, ice hockey and Irish hurling.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South is Spring Training home of the Boston Red Sox located in Lee County, Florida. Constructed in 2012, JetBlue Park is widely considered one of the premier baseball facilities in the country. There are two locker rooms, one for major league players and another one for minor league players and state of the art athletic training facilities. JetBlue Park features exactly the same dimensions as Fenway Park, including a replica Green Monster in left field. Since opening in 2012, JetBlue Park has had 138 consecutive game sellouts, hosting over 167,000 fans for Red Sox Spring Training games annually.

Max Munn, President of Applied UV, commented "We are extremely proud to be able to partner with one of the most storied sports franchises in the country. The Red Sox commitment to providing a safe environment for players and fans mirrors our commitment to creating a safer world during these challenging times."

The Airocide System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com.

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the SteriLumen platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device is the only product that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

