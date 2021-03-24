Future Market Insights: Clean Label Pectin Market Driven by Growing Application in Food and Nutraceutical Industries: FMI Report

Manufacturers are exploring potential clean label pectin applications for products aimed towards lifestyle based ailments such as diabetes and obesity for key revenue generation opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Growing consumer awareness about healthy living standards and sustainable eating practices are generating demand and sales opportunities for clean label pectin manufacturers. The clean label pectin market is likely to display rapid growth with a promising of 6.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasingly focus on nutrition in terms of gut health, cholesterol reduction, and control over blood sugar levels are playing key roles in recent developments within the industry.

"The growing demand for clean label food products has significantly influenced changes in consumer purchase patterns. Products with clean label pectin are witnessing rising traction through adoption in the processed food sector for their moisture-control characteristics. Manufacturers are encouraging trends in line with evolving consumer requirements, aimed towards higher levels of brand loyalty in the long term," says the FMI study.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Primary Takeaways

Citrus fruit sources will remain popular for raw materials owing to superior nutritional profiles.

Demand from the food and beverage sector will remain the key contributor to revenue owing to processed food applications.

UK is set to emerge as a high potential market in Europe, supported by strong demand in the food processing industry.

China, South Korea and Japan are potentially profitable markets, supported by changes in consumption patterns.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Growth Factors

Wide scope of application for clean label pectin as a food stabilizer is a key factor supporting revenue generation.

Healthy eating trends and potential applications for clean label pectin in nutraceutical products are contributing to growth.

Growing levels of competition in the organic and clean label food sectors in reducing prices, which bodes well for long term sales.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Major Constraints

Longer labelling practices associated with clean label foods and space constraints on packaging remains a challenge.

Higher costs associated to clean label foods holds back sales and consumption rates.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The covid-19 pandemic has generated growth opportunities for players in the clean label pectin market. Increased health awareness and consumer purchase pattern changes in the food and beverage industry are driving demand during the crisis period. While production activities have largely been unaffected, disrupted supply chains for raw materials have been a major point of concern for manufacturers during this period.

Growth is expected to be strong through 2021 and beyond. Growing demand for nutraceutical products and changes in consumer preferences will continue to generate major opportunities for sales in years to come.

Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the clean label pectin market include but are not limited to Silvateam s.p.s., Herbstreith & Fox Group, Lucid Colloids Ltd., B&V SRL, DSM Andre Pectin Company Ltd., Naturex S/A, E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A (CEAMSA), CP Kelco, Cargill Inc., and Kraft Heinz.

Major clean label pectin manufacturers are pushing to consolidate their market positions by expanding their product portfolios with strategic product development, launches, and merger and acquisition activities.

In March 2021, the Axel Johnson Group under Novax announced the acquisition of Britain-based ingredients specialist Ulrich & Short, with the aim of entering into the European specialty food ingredients market. In December 2020, CP Kelco unveiled the clean label GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100 for viscosity control applications in fruited drinking yogurt products. DuPont released the Grinsted Pectin Prime 541 for application in reduced-sugar fruit spreads, minimizing the requirements for calcium salts in food products.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the clean label pectin market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (high methoxyl, and low methoxyl), source (citrus food, apple, pear, plum, banana, and others), and end-use application (fermented plant based products, fermented dairy products, jams, jellies, chews, fruit spreads, sugar confectionery, fruit roll ups, fruit preparations, bakery fillings, glazes, sauces, toppings, ripples, compotes, juices, and reduced-sugar beverages), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

