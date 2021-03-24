In the Payment Processing category, GoCardless placed #1 in the momentum grid report and relationship index report

GoCardless, the leading fintech for recurring payments, today announced that it is a leader in G2's Spring 2021 Grid Reports in multiple categories, including Subscription Revenue Management, Enterprise Payment, and Payment Processing. In addition, the company was recognized as a high performer in the Payment Gateway Spring Grid report. Just last month, the company was named a Best Finance Product in G2's annual Best Software Awards.

This prestigious industry recognition comes hot on the heels of a successful $95 million funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures.

In the G2 Spring 2021 Grid Reports, GoCardless won the highest accolades in the Payment Processing category, where it placed #1 in the Momentum grid report and #1 in the Relationship index report and outperformed 28 other payment processors.

Top Payment Processing scores based on verified GoCardless customers:

95% would recommend GoCardless

94% say GoCardless is easy to use

94% say GoCardless is easy to do business with

92% affirm GoCardless quality of support

96% believe GoCardless meets all of their requirements

GoCardless was also named a leader in the Enterprise Payment and Subscription Revenue Processing categories.

"We're grateful for the continued industry recognition-especially when it's based on real customer reviews," said Andrew "AG" Gilboy, General Manager of North America for GoCardless. "Our high rankings in these Grid Reports speak to how effectively our solutions help both small and large enterprise businesses get paid faster and achieve lower operational costs."

The Spring 2021 Grid Reports are based on G2's unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, GoCardless's high placement in these categories independently validates the value of the company's payment solutions, which make it simple to collect recurring and one-off payments from customers worldwide via bank debit schemes, including ACH debit in the US.

For more information, please reach out to PRforGoCardless@bospar.com.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for 60,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

2020 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005239/en/

Contacts:

Alisha Alvarez for GoCardless

Alisha@bospar.com