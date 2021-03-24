Fund president says seamless access experiences will continue to add new value in a post-COVID world

Allegion Ventures a $50 million corporate venture fund of Allegion plc has expanded its strategic portfolio with an investment in Mint House, a startup that's revolutionizing the hotel experience for modern business travelers through technology-aided amenities like secure mobile check-in and keyless entry, digital concierge services, customized pre-stocked grocery delivery and more. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In late 2020, Allegion Ventures also announced an investment in Kasa Living, a company using technology-powered innovation to provide flexible stay accommodations across the U.S. The fund's president, Rob Martens, says that these two startups are driving new value for customers in a post-COVID world.

"The Allegion Ventures investment thesis to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive is aligned with the experiences both Mint House and Kasa create for their business and leisure travelers," said Martens, who also serves as chief innovation and design officer at Allegion. "As the need for what we call 'seamless access' has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are opportunities across not just the hospitality market, but also commercial and institutional real estate, to innovate and delight customers, while also helping them safeguard their health through smart technologies."

With their own access control and technology expertise, the Allegion Ventures team can help both Mint House and Kasa deliver on their unique value propositions of improving guest experiences through secure touchless technology and contactless check-in and scaling operations, among other things.

"It's always been our mission to fundamentally improve the lives of road warriors who are tired of the legacy, box-like hotel, whether they were staying for two nights, two weeks or two months," said Will Lucas, CEO and founder of Mint House. "Over the course of the pandemic, Mint House's model has proven to be ahead of its time as our tech-driven concept offers a safe, reliable option that corporate travel managers feel confident in booking for their employees. We are honored to have Allegion Ventures on our side as we continue to grow, expand and innovate in the short-term rental space."

While a strategic focus on seamless access and people flow is not new to Allegion Ventures, the COVID-19 pandemic has re-enforced the value in this sector. Several other Allegion Ventures portfolio companies have also created innovative solutions for customers in the wake of the global health crisis.

Allegion Ventures portfolio company VergeSense, for instance, is providing its customers with smart, data-driven perspectives on space utilization through its workplace analytics platform. This technology collects data on the movement of people throughout a space and notifies users when capacity is exceeded or when a space isn't being utilized effectively. With social distancing efforts still a recognized best practice for stopping the spread of COVID-19, safe occupancy and efficient use of space is key to an effective return-to-workplace strategy for companies cross-industry. What's more, the VergeSense technology suite also monitors when a space needs to be cleaned by capturing how many people have used it. This allows decision makers to clean a space that actually needs to be cleaned instead spending money, time and resources on one that is unused.

Similarly, Robin has innovated for the new workplace normal, providing technology to return to the office safely and plan hybrid work schedules. The Robin platform allows employers and facility managers to assign who has access to specific desks, spaces or rooms, and when. It also empowers employees to safely coordinate trips to the office to collaborate with their colleagues.

In addition, Openpath released a hands-free "Wave to Unlock" feature for its mobile-first, cloud-based access control solution helping reduce common touchpoints at building entrances while also providing a data platform with remote management capabilities for those facilities managers or decision makers who may still be working from home. This frictionless experience prioritizes health and safety for all.

"For businesses and communities to open up and regain a sense of normalcy, travelers as well as property owners, tenants, employees, visitors and others need flexible and adaptable solutions," Martens added. "Seamless and convenient experiences through touchless technologies matter now more than ever. At Allegion Ventures, we're excited to be investing in and partnering with innovators who are making a difference and adding value in the new normal."

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technologies and products that have the potential to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About Mint House

Mint House is a tech-enabled hotel company designed for high-end business travelers providing apartment-style accommodations in downtown areas. Mint House properties offer a unique experience that combines the feel of a luxury hotel with the comforts and conveniences of your own home all packaged and delivered via technology. Mint House operates over 500 units nationwide in cities including Denver, Nashville, Miami, Minneapolis and New York. For more information, please visit www.minthouse.com.

