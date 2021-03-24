Modern Hire Announces Integration with SmartRecruiters to Provide More Personalized, Data-Driven Hiring Experiences

The integration provides an automated process for submitting on-demand and live video interviews and assessments, enabling a more efficient, effective and fair hiring process

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the first science-based hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today announced a new integration with SmartRecruiters. The partnership provides Modern Hire clients with an automated process for submitting on-demand video, voice and text interviews, live interviews and assessments seamlessly within SmartRecruiters workflows to reduce the administrative burden on recruiters, allowing them to become more strategic talent advisors and make smarter hiring decisions.

"At Modern Hire, our priority is helping organizations hire efficiently, effectively and fairly, all while enhancing the overall hiring experience. Our integration with SmartRecruiters is further proof that we're supporting this vision to deliver a personalized and data-driven hiring experience," said Dusty Woodall, Vice President of Technology at Modern Hire. "Modern Hire's growing ecosystem of partnerships and integrations is critical to our mission, as enabling seamless cross-platform productivity for hiring teams across a wide variety of systems and functions is essential to efficient, effective and fair enterprise hiring."

Once the integration is enabled, recruiters can trigger Modern Hire's assessment-based on-demand and live interviews directly within their SmartRecruiters workflows. As candidates progress through the hiring process, recruiters can view the resulting statuses, links and data that Modern Hire returns directly within their SmartRecruiters workflows.

Modern Hire integrates with SmartRecruiters in one of two ways: automatically, in which assessment requests are made to candidates through Modern Hire without recruiter intervention, or manually, in which recruiters manually indicate that they want to invite candidates to complete a Modern Hire assessment.

"In a world where remote hiring has become the norm and driving diversity and inclusion should be on every employer's agenda, Modern Hire's science-based solutions are making a major difference," said Stanislaw Wasowicz, Regional Director Alliances EMEA at SmartRecruiters. "We're delighted that hiring teams can now increase their hiring success by leveraging Modern Hire's market-leading technology directly from their SmartRecruiters Talent Acquisition Suite."

More information on Modern Hire's integration can be found on the SmartRecruiters Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by SmartRecruiters and its partners. For more information on Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit: https://modernhire.com/platform/.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success-including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa-using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is a science-based hiring platform that improves hiring decisions with sophisticated candidate screening, predictive assessments, and interviewing technology. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 use Modern Hire, a technology that combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment, and interviewing technology in a single solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. CognitIOn, the nucleus of Modern Hire's platform, merges expertise in industrial-organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. To learn more about how the company helps enterprise organizations meet the hiring challenges of today, visit www.modernhire.com.

