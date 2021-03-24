Insitu, Vigilance Extend ISR Training Strategic Collaboration

BINGEN, Wash., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insitu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boeing and Vigilance Group B.V. today announced the extension of a software licensing agreement collaboration. This extension is the latest step in a strategic cooperation that has increased training access for Insitu customers, mission coordinators, and imagery analysts around the world.

Vigilance's technology provides platform-agnostic UAS Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) training that easily integrates with Insitu media manipulation and management software platforms TacitView and Catalina. The company utilized the software to develop courseware covering ISR doctrine and fundamentals, ISR planning, airspace de-confliction/integration, as well as close air support integration, and full motion video fundamentals.

"At a time when our training teams have had to quickly shift to remote classrooms, our collaboration with the Vigilance team has enhanced the ISR training we offer our global customers," said Mark Bauman, vice president of global growth for Insitu. "We look forward to the new capabilities and customized coursework this extension will bring to end users."

Together, Insitu software platforms TacitView and Catalina were identified as the leading Full Motion Video (FMV) software, and in July 2019 Insitu met with Vigilance in the Netherlands to start the partnership. Vigilance was able to utilize the software to develop Insitu-unique courseware. The final courseware was delivered to Insitu in October 2019. Given the successful partnership, Insitu has now extended their software licensing agreement with Vigilance to continue providing valuable training to operators across the globe.

