US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 2.4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this US food and beverage industry cleaning services market report.

The US food and beverage industry cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The rising awareness on environmental issues are encouraging the vendors to rely on green cleaning services that is expected to generate incremental revenue of over USD 280 million during the forecast period. The rise in dry ice blasting technique has supported the growth in equipment cleaning segment which contributed over 26% of share in 2020. Driven by the COVID-19 impact, the demand for disinfection services in US F&B industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. With the rise in QSR and food trucks, the demand for commercial kitchen cleaning is more significant with incremental revenues of over USD 190 million . With major F&B manufacturing facilities including diary, RTE, and beverage processing units, the Midwestern region was the largest revenue generating region with over USD 480 million in 2020. The Southern region is expected to grow over 6% during the forecast period driven by the demand in Central South Carolina , Florida , Kentucky and Texas .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by operation, service type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 34 other vendors

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market - Segmentation

The standard cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 512 million during the forecast period. With a market share of over 67% in 2020, the standard segment is expected to sustain its significance in the US cleaning services market. However, the rising awareness of environmental hazards has driven several service providers to offer green services in the F&B industry.

during the forecast period. With a market share of over 67% in 2020, the standard segment is expected to sustain its significance in the US cleaning services market. However, the rising awareness of environmental hazards has driven several service providers to offer green services in the F&B industry. HVAC, equipment cleaning, and disinfection are some of the major services preferred for the F&B cleaning facilities during 2020. The demand for green operations, pest control and sanitation, production line cleaning are expected to witness traction during the forecast period. Equipment cleaning services accounted for 27% of the total revenue share in 2020.

The commercial kitchen segment is expected to contribute 22% of the total revenue by 2026, owing to the increased demand for disinfection and HVAC services in restaurants, food trucks, and cloud kitchens. Pro Clean Janitorial and MC Janitorial are the key players in the segment.

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market by Operation

Standard

Green

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market by Service Type

Floor and Walls

HVAC

General Cleanup

Equipment

Disinfection

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market by End-user

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

RTE

Frozen Foods

Packaged Beverage and Liquid

Commercial Kitchens

Others

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market - Dynamics

The food & beverage cleaning industry is characterized by periodical changes in the market to meet unique consumer demands. Filling niche gaps in the market with the help of technological advancements are the key to market success during the forecast period. Hence, enhancing the quality of services by adopting automated measures can reduce the negative impact of absenteeism. Automated cleaners are also more effective in elevating the productivity and profitability of a company. Thus, harnessing the power of automated technology is expected to bring new opportunities in the cleaning services industry. Around USD 65 billion is spent annually on the medical treatment of janitors and cleaners in the US. While the employment rate in the cleaning industry is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period, sophisticated equipment such as robotic cleaners is expected to become the major differentiators in the industry. Cleaning robots are becoming more pervasive, especially in affluent US cities where quality standards and labor costs are high.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Green Cleaning Services Experiencing High Demand

Onset of Pandemic Diseases

Effectiveness of Franchising Model

Preference for Customized & Specialized F&B Cleaning Services

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market - Geography

The Midwest covers the F&B industrial services market in Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The region is estimated to account for over 30% of the total market share by 2026 due to the significance of the food & beverage industry in the region. Chicago in Illinois is a major manufacturing hub for the region due to the presence of various global companies owing to the location and resource benefits. With over 1,500 food and beverage establishments in the Chicago metro area, it continues to be a major revenue driver for contract cleaners in the country. Gonnella Baking Company, Tyson, Ferrara Pan Candy Company, Hearthside Food Solutions, Koval Distillery, and Vienna Beef are some of the major F&B establishments in Chicago. Chicago also has over 32 commercial licenses shared kitchens spaces (commissary kitchens) that are available for use by food entrepreneurs.

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market by Geography

US

Northwest



Midwest



South



West

Major Vendors

ABM

Coverall North America

Jan-Pro Franchising

Jani-King International

ServiceMaster Clean

Other Prominent Vendors

PSI Industrial Solutions

Cleaning Contractors

Anago Cleaning Systems

BONUS Building Care

CleanNet USA

Pritchard Industries Inc.

SERVPRO

Stratus Building Solutions

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Buildingstars

Steamatic

GDI Integrated Facility Services

Marclean USA

Pro Clean Janitorial Facility Services

MC Janitorial

Maid To Clean

IH Services

Commercial Kitchen Cleaners

Environmental Remedies

Gottstein Corporation

Mole Master

Interstate Carbonic Enterprises

Inca Cleaning

Shur Clean USA

Polar Clean

Action Duct Cleaning Company

CSG

Dirty Ducts Cleaning

Hughes Environmental

Duct & Vent Cleaning of America

DUCTZ

Fayette Industrial

Commercial Cleaning Corporation

Orkin

