PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Donation of One Million Shares to Help U.S. Charity Giving Hope Build Orphanages

Giving HOPE is the not-for-profit founded by PowerBand's partner, Troy Duhon, founder of Premier Automotive Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc.'s (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") donation of one million shares to Giving HOPE will help the New Orleans-based charity build orphanages.

Giving HOPE announced that the Company's donation will be directed toward efforts to build HOPE House orphanages, one of Giving HOPE's several humanitarian undertakings. Inspired by the extreme lack of attention of children abandoned in horrendous conditions, Giving HOPE's goal is to finance and build orphanages on every livable continent. To date, the non-profit has built orphanages in India, Honduras, Brazil, Gambia, Russia, and will be dedicating orphanages in the Dominican Republic and South Africa in May and August of 2021, respectively.

"We believe in the human mission of Giving HOPE and we want to support our partner, Troy Duhon, in ensuring that when we do business, we also do good," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "We believe our support of Giving HOPE underlines PowerBand's own mission to contribute to the well-being of our communities." PowerBand will continue to donate and support charities for the well-being of the most vulnerable and is actively looking for a new Charity to donate to in 2021.

Giving HOPE was founded by Duhon, a New Orleans businessman, philanthropist, and partner of PowerBand through the Premier Auto Group ("Premier Auto"), which Duhon founded in 1995. The dealership has grown to 24 dealerships in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas and Missouri.

"Our partnership with PowerBand and DRIVRZ will help bring millions of tonnes of food to people in need, house them and build orphanages around the world," said Mr. Duhon. "This is a significant donation that will amplify Giving HOPE's mission to alleviate human suffering and promote basic human rights around the world."

In October, Premier Auto, one of the United States' fastest growing auto dealership networks, signed its dealers onto DRIVRZ, the virtual transaction platform from PowerBand that allows drivers and automotive dealers to buy, lease, sell, trade and insure vehicles from a smartphone or other digital device, from any location. Automotive News highlighted Premier Auto as one of the fastest and most innovative automotive dealerships in the United States, with more than $1 billion in sales.

"The industry has needed retail innovation for a long time and now it's here, with DRIVRZ,' said Duhon. "We are delighted to be working with DRIVRZ - and to see our partner is part of Giving HOPE."

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location.

