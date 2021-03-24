ENACOMM, Inc.: FinTech Company ENACOMM Strikes Partnership with Leader in Biometric and AI Technology IDmission

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies of all sizes are now able to take advantage of the most modern identity solutions available, thanks to a new partnership between FinTech enablement company ENACOMM and IDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology providing end-to-end digital transformations for applications relying on ID and identity verifications. ENACOMM customers will have the opportunity to streamline the onboarding process and boost customer acquisition using IDmission's convenient yet secure authentication technologies, which is crucial in today's age, when fewer consumers are visiting branches in-person, opting for digital processes amidst the pandemic.

With features like true passive liveness, deduplication, identity-proofing-as-a-service, and enhanced biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), IDmission solutions help businesses prevent fraud, identify and monitor threats for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and enable frictionless customer experiences. IDmission solutions also determine document authenticity, match selfies to document(s), and even reduce racial bias through AI.

"Remote, digital transactions skyrocketed amidst the pandemic, and so did fraud, making the need for fast, secure authentication of customers more important than ever," commented IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee. "Biometric technology has become significantly more reliable in recent years, earning it an indispensable role in the Multi-Factor Authentication process."

According to Feedzai's recently released Financial Crime report, there was a 650% increase worldwide in Account Take Over (ATO) scams from Q4 2020 compared to Q1 2020. In an ATO attack, fraudsters use the credentials, account information, and passwords of legitimate users to gain unauthorized access to their accounts, then they transfer funds to another account or make purchases with the stolen credentials.

"ENACOMM is proud to add IDmission's world-class biometric and AI-powered identity solutions to our comprehensive technology stack that empowers financial institutions and payments companies with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience, fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency," said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. "ENACOMM's ultimate goal is to provide our valued customers with a digital gateway that enables them to choose the best available technologies for meeting their needs, despite core platform and provider constraints."

To find out more about ENACOMM's FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net. To learn more about IDmission, visit www.idmission.com.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies, as well as a digital gateway that enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. ENACOMM was named a "Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider" by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the "cloud." The company's customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

About IDmission

IDmission provides biometric technology solutions that orchestrate digital transformations for companies relying on identity and ID verifications. They utilize standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and industry expertise for businesses to create an effortless end to end customer journey. Contact us at sales@idmission.com.

