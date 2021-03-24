

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bobo's recalled one lot of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars for containing undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient list.



The company warned that the consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to peanuts could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the Boulder, Colorado-based company is yet to receive any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption of these products.



The recall involves 3-oz Maple Pecan Bars that may be a single bar or in a box of 12, which can be identified by the lot code 0L30112B found on a stamp on the back of the bar with Best By date 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The company noted that no other product with this best buy date was impacted.



The Maple Pecan Bars were distributed through retail stores across the U.S. and through online orders at www.eatbobos.com.



Bobo's urged consumers who have purchased the affected lot to return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. They should also not consume it and discard the affected product in a secure place.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de