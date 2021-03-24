Certified by KX to run natively on all major hyperscale cloud vendors including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

KX has launched KX Insights, a cloud-first platform for streaming analytics that fully leverages the benefits of cloud architecture natively to deliver fast, scalable real-time data insights without the added burden of infrastructure, complicated upgrades or the need to optimize for different cloud environments.

KX Insights has been certified by KX to run natively on all major hyperscale cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. This enables organizations to rapidly scale up their real-time decision-making capabilities and implement an operating model of continuous actionable business intelligence.

According to Gartner, by 2022 most business systems will feature real-time data capabilities and that public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation. Leveraging KX's market-leading streaming analytics technology, KX Insights offers customers the benefits of cloud-based computing for ultra-high performance analytics including modular usage models, simple subscription pricing and continuous upgrades. Findings from independent research commissioned by KX indicate that businesses plan to increase investment in real-time data management and analytics systems over the next three years. The growth is also reflected in Markets and Markets forecast for streaming analytics which shows compound annual growth of 28%from 2019 to 2024 reaching nearly $35 billion.

Gerry Buggy, KX Chief Strategy Officer, noted: "We hear more and more from our customers that they want access to their data and analytics without the associated compute and storage infrastructure costs. KX Insights provides fast, flexible and affordable access to a high-performance analytics platform that can transform operational performance and drive competitive differentiation."

Built for the cloud

KX Insights runs natively on all leading hyperscale cloud platforms and can leverage thousands of existing cloud native services. With access to the lowest cost storage tiers such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Microsoft Azure Blob and Google Cloud Storage, KX Insights also offers much lower infrastructure and maintenance costs than standard deployments.

Highly integrated using preferred development tools

With support for Kubernetes, KX Insights can run fully on cloud or in hybrid and on-premise environments. It will also support SQL for seamless integration and interoperability with other services and applications including database systems, visualization packages and business intelligence solutions. AWS Kinesis and Google Cloud PubSub integration will offer deeper workflow integration and automated decision making.

Simple to use

Built on kdb+, the world's fastest time-series database, KX Insights can be configured and running in just a few clicks. With a modular design and simple subscription pricing, users pay only for what they need. And because it's cloud based, there's no waiting for upgrades.

Adds Buggy: "KX Insights is a game-changer for organizations seeking to make decisions based on real-time data to increase the performance and efficiency of their operations. It offers the unrivalled capabilities and power of KX in a low-cost, simple to use and highly scalable environment. KX Insights offers immediate access to a platform that answers the streaming analytics demands of industry leaders across financial services, automotive, smart manufacturing and telecommunications."

KX Insights is available now. More information https://kx.com/kx-insights/

About KX:

KX, a global leader in real-time streaming analytics, is part of First Derivatives plc, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

