Fem-Tech Start-Up Yoppie Raises £3.4m from high profile investors- 'It's time to get real', says founder Daniella Peri

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The consumer swing towards transacting online is no new occurrence and online grocery sales are reportedly 76% higher than a year ago, with one in five households now ordering their weekly shop via the internet.

Even period care products can now be delivered through your letterbox on a subscription basis. While this serves a very real need for the modern-day woman, one company is striving to go further and give menstrual care a much needed tech upgrade. Think ongoing personalisation like Spotify and Netflix, with the convenience of Amazon. And they've just received a significant funding boost to help them achieve just this.

Introducing Yoppie?

Yoppie is a DTC subscription-based, organic period care and PMS solutions provider that is using smart tech to enable women to not only customise and manage their menstrual care, but also to better educate themselves while they do it. From product delivery to content personalisation and information on every area of intimate healthcare, Yoppie is helping women to sync menstruation with the modern world using a tech-driven approach that makes it easier than your weekly grocery shop.

Yoppie's relevance to the modern-day woman is clear, with the company seeing a 21,500% increase in users in the last year alone, a 1,200% annual uplift in customers and 1,500% monthly recurring revenue growth.

How it started

A long-time reproductive health enthusiast, with a background in operations and marketing, Daniella Peri launched Yoppie in 2016 after spotting a gap in the menstrual care market for easily accessible, high quality, organic period care products that could be delivered through the letterbox on a subscription basis.

Yoppie launched with just one product - a 100% organic cotton tampon - and quickly expanded to offer pads and liners, a product personalisation tool and more recently they launched their highly-anticipated and innovative range of symptom-targeted PMS supplements to help support the entire menstrual experience and fight back against the "generic women's multivitamin." The supplements being just the first of many more product offerings that will go beyond "the period".

The tech

There's also a significant technology platform element involved that assists customers by recommending them their own unique menstrual care formula, alongside an easy to use management dashboard. The dashboard allows each user to personalise their content to account for the idiosyncrasies of women's menstrual cycles and interests - a first for the global period care market.

The raise

In late 2018, whilst heavily pregnant with her son Maxim, Daniella successfully pitched her vision for Yoppie's expansion to one of Sweden's most noteworthy investors, resulting in the company's first £1.2M in seed funding.

With a scaling community and customer base, new innovative digital services and product offerings, Yoppie's plans to further establish itself as a FemTech pioneer have now attracted the attention of more highly noted investors, including hyper-growth VCs, Vostock New Ventures and Colle Capital, raising Yoppie's seed-funding total to £3.4M.

The funding that has been raised will be dedicated to international expansion, technology development, growth marketing and people investment.

Yoppie Founder Daniella Peri commented:

"Our concept is not just about the timely delivery of tampons and pads but rather a tech-enabled personalisation journey that looks after the entire experience of monthly menstrual care. We like to envision Yoppie soon being able to provide a level of ongoing personalisation similar to the likes of Netflix and Spotify, then enhanced with the product convenience of Amazon."

Convenience is important to women and that is certainly part of our offering. But this is quite literally not a one-size-fits-all sector, nor is monthly menstruation the 'same' for all. Therefore I want to lead the way in supporting women in multiple ways and that includes tailoring wants and needs and including products, tools and services that go above and beyond just pads and tampons."

On the commercial aspects of her raise, Daniella adds

"Period care is a $37bn global market* but up until now, it has failed to portray real women in the real world. So it's time to get real. It's 2021! Women are out there changing history every day. Today's modern woman deserves to have menstrual care that's designed with their real lives and needs in mind. So if no one else is going to do it, Yoppie will."

In collaboration a qualified nutritionist, Yoppie has reimagined the generic, one-size-fits-all "PMS supplement" and has created three symptom-targeted PMS supplements, further allowing their community to personalise their menstrual care routines.

James Lockett

M: 07584 248960

T: 0207 856 0185

E: james@properganda.pr

SOURCE: Yoppie

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637201/Fem-Tech-Start-Up-Yoppie-Raises-34m