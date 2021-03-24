Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), (www.gentechholdings.com) an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee (www.secretjavas.com) and Functional Foods marketplaces, is excited to announce that its SINFIT Nutrition unit ("SINFIT") (www.sinfitnutrition.com) today signed a binding Letter of intent to acquire the assets of hot emerging brand 'Yourganics'.









Already sold online and seeing great success on Amazon.com, SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. sees massive growth in the Vegan Functional Food market by taking the core Yourganics brand and its customers and cross marketing the SINFIT range and vice versa.

CEO of SINFIT Nutrition, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. commented that "Yourganics recently saw huge success with their Amazon sales (https://tinyurl.com/5293dnwb) and sold through their entire inventory in record time leaving them a prime acquisition target. With our easy access the manufacturing and with a solid capital base to work from, we believe our success with Yourganics will be on an impressive scale."

The Company intends to quickly expand the range to include a 'Yourganics from SINFIT' offering that will produce everything from Organic and Vegan Seasonings through to Organic and Vegan Cookies and Protein Bars.

Armenta continued "We have been on an active acquisition hunt and this is just the start. Our eye for brands that can cross fertilize and integrate into our ecosystem have been high on the list, and this is the first of many over the coming weeks and months'. Watch this space!"

A rise in the company's authorized share capital will be undertaken to accommodate the transaction, which the Company more than expects to be outweighed by increased revenues in the coming weeks.

SINFIT's Leonard K. Armenta Jr recently appeared on MoneyTV to discuss the company's recent successes, with the largest domestic revenue month registered in February 2021. Armenta commented:

"2021 is off to a great start. Q4 is a predictable seasonal soft spot, but the Company was able to use that period to gear up for maximizing its opportunities in the new year. This has included supply chain adjustments, a major marketing push, product expansion, reorganization, and other value-add adjustments. So far, this is working extremely well, with revenues for the month of February 2021 topping revenues for the entire fourth quarter 2020"

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas and owns and operated SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

