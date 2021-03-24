M grade High Speed Steel Gains Preference: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High speed steel demand witnessed a moderate growth for over 4% CAGR until 2020, and latest research by consulting firm Fact.MR projects sales to expand at nearly 7% CAGR through 2031 with a hike of 2.3%. Recovery in new construction projects owing to the rise in demand from the end-use industries is set to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.

The latest edition of high speed steel market by Fact.MR finds that the consistent demand from the automobile and manufacturing industries to spur the sales of high speed steel. Application by cutting tools accounts for the major market share backed by the high demand from the exporters and importers. Significant application in aerospace, followed by construction industry to bolster the demand of high speed steel. Hence fostering the sales.

"Heightened investments by manufacturers in research and development for variations on tungsten and molybdenum among other elements is stimulating growth of high speed steel. The global high speed steel is anticipated to grow two fold by 2031-end," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

M grade high steel to generate bulk revenue through 2021 and beyond

Application in high speed steel cutting tools sustaining demand

Powder metallurgy HSS and spray formed HSS expected to emerge as potential segment by 2031-end

US to remain a lucrative market, owing to high demand from manufacturers of cutting tools

South-East Asia to expand at nearly 6.3% CAGR

to expand at nearly 6.3% CAGR Owing to the surge in production as well as consumption of high speed steel, China and India to be key market for high speed steel

and to be key market for high speed steel Europe to witness sluggish growth through 2021

Competitive Landscape

Erasteel, Kennametal, Voestalpine AG, Graphite India Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Tiangong International Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Daido Steel among others are some of the prominent manufacturers, profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, the market is partially fragmented however with product optimization is attracting new entrants in the market.

In September 2020, Voestalpine AG opened the world's most advanced continuous caster at the site in Donawitz to produce high-grade steels for processing into special rails for railway infrastructure, premium wires for the automotive industry, and high quality seamless tubes for oil & gas exploration. The state-of-the-art facility represented an investment volume of around EUR 90 million and annual production of 1 million tons.

Also, in January 2021, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., has developed the Permalloy foil STARPAS with the world's highest level of noise suppression effect against the magnetic noise from the kHz to MHz band.

More Valuable Insights on High speed steel Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the global high speed steel market. The study divulges essential insights on the high speed steel market on the basis of production method (conventional HSS, powder metallurgy HSS, and spray forming HSS), grade (M grade, T grade, and advance grade), application (cutting tools, metal cutting, milling, and others), end-use industry (automobiles, manufacturing, aerospace, mechanical engineering, construction and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for high speed steel evolve in the future?

Which countries are most lucrative for high speed steel market?

What are the challenged faced by players in the high speed steel market?

Which application holds the largest market share?

Which are the factors that will drive the demand for high speed steel sales?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on high speed steel market?

