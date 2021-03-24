Giveaways for National Cheesesteak Day at Charleys Philly Steaks

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Wednesday, March 24th marks National Cheesesteak Day, and Charleys Philly Steaks will be celebrating their flagship menu item with giveaways on social media, in-store festivities, and more. With the holiday following close on the heels of the brand's 35th Anniversary, it's hard not to reflect further on Charleys' legacy and the core menu item that made it a success.

Starting with a single location near The Ohio State University's campus, Charleys now boasts over 600 stores, including international restaurant locations. Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for Charleys Philly Steaks, attributes the brand's success to the cheesesteak customizations available at Charleys. "We sell more than 40 million cheesesteaks a year," said Hipsher. "Our cheesesteaks are stuffed with USDA choice steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie roll with the ability to customize it exactly the way you want. Charleys was one of the first innovators to up the ante on the classic Philly Steak, offering various options including buffalo, teriyaki, and other specialty cheesesteaks."

Charleys Philly Steaks will be kicking off the celebrations with contests on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter where guests can win free cheesesteaks. The brand will also be offering special promotions surrounding delivery, which will be advertised on social media. Charleys Rewards members can look forward to earning an exclusive offer when they order a cheesesteak from Charleys on March 24th with the app.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports, and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

