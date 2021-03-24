Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Presenting at the Inaugural Extractive Industries Investment Opportunities Conference

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that Renforth will present on March 30th and March 31st during the inaugural two-day Extractive Industries Investment Opportunities conference, part of the Virtual Investors Conference series hosted by the OTC Markets Group and co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory.

On March 30th at 3pm EST Renforth will present our Surimeau District Project, with a focus on our sulphide nickel rich VMS mineralization, during the Critical Metals Day. On March 31st at 1:30 pm EST Renforth will present our Parbec Gold Project with its open pit constrained deposit. Each of these projects are located in Quebec, contiguous to Canada's largest open pit gold mine, the Canadian Malartic Mine, and in the case of Surimeau approximately 20kms south of Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine, a gold rich VMS mine.

As Renforth's portfolio of wholly owned properties includes both critical and strategic metals (nickel, zinc, copper, silver at Surimeau, along with our early stage copper, silver discovery at Malartic West) and precious metals (our Parbec Gold deposit and our early stage gold mineralization at Nixon-Bartleman in Ontario), Renforth has elected to take the opportunity to present on both days of the conference to update shareholders and outline to potential shareholders the investment opportunity Renforth provides in both the critical/strategic and the precious metals spaces together in one company.

Registration for this conference is free, the lineup features several interesting keynote speakers along with several other issuers. Early registration is recommended in order to ensure technical requirements are met, the registration link is HERE and will be available on Renforth's website under "Corporate Presentations/Appearances" and on Renforth's other social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and instagram, all of which are kept up to date and shareholders are encouraged to like/follow in order to stay informed.

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. A 15,000m drill program is ongoing, this program is planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, the aim of this program is to rebuild the geological model and increase the resource estimate upon restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

