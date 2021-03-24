The "Europe Braking Resistors Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resistor Element Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automobile and Railway Segment to Dominate Europe Braking Resistors Market during 2019-2027

Europe Braking resistors Market is expected to reach US$ 3,466.9 million by 2027 from US$ 2,577.1 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe braking resistors market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. High demand for braking resistor owing to inclination towards EVs is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe braking resistors market. However, issues associated with excessive motor heating related concerns hinders the growth of Europe braking resistors market.

The Europe baking resistors market is segmented based on resistors element type and end-user. Based on resistors element type, the Europe braking resistors market is segmented into wire-wound, edge-wound, stamped grid, and others. Wire-wound segment held the largest market share of Europe braking resistors market in 2019. Based on end-user, the Europe braking resistors market is segmented into oil and gas, mining, marine, automobile and railway, and others. Automobile and railway segment held the largest market share of Europe braking resistors market in 2019.

Countries in Europe, especially Italy and Spain, are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia is witnessing an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries, as it recorded the highest number of confirmed cases across Europe. Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, and partially closed their borders to control the spread of the virus.

Europe is one of the key regions for the growth of braking resistors market with the presence of many developed countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. Oil gas, energy power, automotive, and manufacturing are among the significant industries that are heavily impacted due to the pandemic. The crisis is also disrupting the supply of electronic components. This scenario is hindering the growth of the Europe braking resistors market.

ABB; CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD.; REO AG; Sandvik AB; Schneider Electric; Toshiba International Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.; Yaskawa Electric Corporation are among the leading companies in the Europe braking resistors market.

