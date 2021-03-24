Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the issue of an impact bond with ESG criteria to accelerate its growth in circular economy and ecological transition markets.

The success of this issue illustrates the appeal of its long-term strategy for sustainable finance investors.

Séché Environnement issued a €50 million impact bond with a maturity of eight years (bullet repayment) under improved rate conditions, with ESG criteria:

Energy self-sufficiency rate;

Actions to promote the protection of biodiversity;

Changes in accidentology, measured with the TF1 index.

In the event of the favorable evolution of these criteria, which are measured annually, the nominal interest rate of the issue, of 2.90%, can be revised downward by 20 basis points (0.2%).

The issue is intended to finance the recent acquisition of Spill Tech in South Africa1 and investments for growth scheduled for 20212

According to Baptiste Janiaud, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Séché Environnement, "the success of our impact bond issue with ESG criteria to leading sustainable finance institutions confirms the recognition of the status of Séché Environnement as a major player in ecological transition and, particularly, the quality of its social and environmental approach. The issue provides the Group with new resources to accelerate its internal and external growth strategy, starting in 2021, in sustainable development markets in France and internationally"

Next press release

Q1 2021 revenue April 27, 2021 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is the leading player in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in remediation services for the benefit of the environment and health. Séché Environnement is a family-owned French industrial group that has supported industrial and regional ecology for over 35 years with innovative technology developed by its R&D team. It delivers its unique expertise on the ground in local regions, with more than 100 sites around the world, including around 40 industrial sites in France. With 4,600 employees, of which 2,000 in France, Séché Environnement has revenue of about €700 million, of which 25% is earned internationally, driven by internal and external growth momentum via its many acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and hazard containment, the Group directly contributes to the protection of the living world and biodiversity an area it has actively supported since its creation.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 See press release from Monday, January 18, 2021

2 See press release from March 8, 2021

