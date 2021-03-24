The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the period 2021-2026.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for single-use bioprocessing (SUB) technology. The ongoing robust R&D activities and clinical studies on the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraging many stakeholders to use SUB technology. Modalities such as covid-19 vaccine requirement, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies are likely to influence the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The majority of biomanufacturing companies rely on advanced technology such as single-use systems to develop the vaccine.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period:

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions Partnerships

New Product Launches

High Utilization of Single-use Bioprocessing for Covid-19 Vaccine Production

Technological Advances in SUB

The study considers the global single-use bioprocessing market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation

The global single-use bioprocessing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, end-user, method, geography. Single-use bioprocessing products are observing growth due to advances in equipment, higher scalability, and the increased application in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioreactors and fermenters cover significant shares among SUB. The use of bioreactors and fermenters is growing for the development of biosimilars biologics. The availability of single-use chromatography systems is considered a solution for single-use downstream bioprocessing. The use of membrane formats, scaling technologies, ion exchange technology, and polymeric column constructions is shifting end-users toward SUBs in downstream processes. Chromatography systems combined with tangential flow filtrations provide the highest productivity in downstream separation and purification steps.

The increased application of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is boosting the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The production of mABs via single-use bioreactors reduces the operating cost and offers more flexibility than traditional stainless steel equipment. Also, the use of SUB in mABs manufacturing increases capacity, productivity, and flexibility. The utilization of SUBs in vaccine manufacturing is catching pace and is considered the smart method, especially during pandemics. They have become an ideal choice among manufacturers as they can be manufactured in a short time and do not require validation and have a reduced risk of contamination. Furthermore, single-use systems help enhance flexibility in small and large vaccine manufacturing and produce multiple products in a single suite.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers occupy a significant share of the market, with single-use systems witnessing adoption in pre-commercial production processes. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have started to explore these solutions in commercial manufacturing. However, their potential benefits are significant, particularly for small-volume manufacturing in modular facilities. With the advent of single-use bioprocessing, the bioprocessing industry's dynamics have changed, enabling companies to develop new biologics with higher flexibility and low upfront costs. As technology has become increasingly popular, many companies are becoming interested in the widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing.

Key Questions Answered

1. How are product launches and technological advancements affecting the single-use bioprocessing market?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 in the SUB market?

3. What is the market size and growth rate of the single-use bioprocessing market?

4. Who are the key players in the market? What are significant acquisitions collaborations witnessed in the market?

5. Which region is likely to be the highest revenue generator in the market?

6. What are the factors driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions Partnerships

New Product Launches

High Utilization of Single-Use Bioprocessing For COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Technological Advances Witnessed In SUB

Growth Enablers

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies Over Multi-Use Platforms

Reduced Water Consumption and Lesser Environment Impact Of Single-Use Technologies

Lower Risk of Cross Contamination and Lower Manufacturing Cost

High Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals Biosimilars

Increasing Demand for Flexible Bioprocessing And Less Floor Space Requirements

Restraints

Leachables Extractables With Single-Use Bioprocessing

High-Cost of Single-Use Bioprocessing

Challenges With Scalability, Product Compatibility And Compliance

Regulatory Uncertainties Impacting the Adoption of Single-Use Bioprocessing

Prominent Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Avantor

Other Prominent Vendors

Applikon Biotechnology

Eppendorf

CESCO Bioengineering

Corning

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Entegris

Meissner Filtration Products

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

PBS Biotech Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sentinel Process Systems

ABEC

Adolf Kuhner

Charter Medical

Holland Applied Technologies

Repligen

Solaris Biotech Solutions

3M Company

Lonza

And many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aep39c

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005791/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900