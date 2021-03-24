Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Dow Jones News
24.03.2021 | 18:04
Issue of an Optional Redemption Notice in relation Convertible Bonds due 2022

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
Issue of an Optional Redemption Notice in relation Convertible Bonds due 2022 
24-March-2021 / 19:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issue of an Optional Redemption Notice in relation to U.S. USD250,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the 
"Bonds") issued by Abigrove Limited (the "Issuer") and guaranteed by PAO Severstal (the "Company") 
 
 
24 March 2021 
The Issuer announces today an Optional Redemption Notice to exercise the Redemption at the option of the Issuer in 
relation to U.S. USD250,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022 in accordance with article 9(B)(i) of Terms & 
Conditions of the Bonds. 
28th April 2021 is set as Early Redemption Date, on which the Issuer will redeem the Bonds then outstanding at 100% of 
their Principal Amount. 
The Optional Redemption Notice  is provided given that the Aggregate Value of the GDRs to which a Bondholder would be 
entitled, upon exercise of the Conversion Right attaching to a Bond in the principal amount of U.S.USD200,000 on 
respective dealing day, has been exceeding U.S.USD260,000 during not less than 20 dealing days in the period of 30 
consecutive dealing days ending seven days prior to the date of the Optional Redemption Notice. 
Bondholders will have the right, subject to a cash settlement option at the discretion of the Issuer, to convert their 
bonds into GDRs. 
The Company does not expect the optional redemption to materially affect its credit profile and dividend payments. 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 
No.596/2014. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  96206 
EQS News ID:   1178150 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
