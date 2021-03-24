Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
WKN: 915268 ISIN: FR0000063737 Ticker-Symbol: BAQ 
Stuttgart
24.03.21
16:45 Uhr
37,300 Euro
-0,200
-0,53 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20039,20018:25
AUBAY: 2020 annual results: Exceptional resilience and strong increase in cash flow - Operating margin: 9.7% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 26.1 million - Net cash: EUR 44.7 million

In € thousands20202019Change
Revenue426,382417,757+2.1%
Operating profit from ordinary activities41,21542,801-3.7%
As a % of revenue9.7%10.2%
Cost of performance shares(1,112)(1,484)
Other operating income and expenses(1,463)(1,464)
Operating profit38,64039,853-3.0%
Financial income/(expense)(419)(309)
Tax (expense)/income(12,036)(13,135)
Net income from consolidated companies26,18526,409-0.9%
As a % of revenue6.1%6.3%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent26,13226,409
Earnings per share €1.98 €2.0
Headcount6,5626,503

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 24, 2021 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated statements for 2020. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors. and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

Despite the unprecedented crisis, the Group demonstrated exceptional resilience in 2020, with an operating performance placing it among the frontrunners of the industry. This resilience is reflected in all the indicators, which have remained at a high level. Our teams were able to adapt quickly to new ways of working. The second half of the year was dynamic from a commercial perspective, accelerating a return to normal business conditions. There was a similar upturn in the recruitment process, following the slowdown observed at the start of the pandemic.

Operating margin from ordinary activities above projections

Operating margin was higher than estimated when the annual results were published in January, at 9.7%. It is once again perfectly in line with our profitability benchmark (between 9.5% to 10.5%). The Group's operating margin for the period came in at 9.3% for activities in France and 10.0% for activities overseas, compared with 11.3% and 9.1% in 2019, respectively.

Operating profit: €38.6 million

Operating profit came to €38.6 million, a contained decline of 3.0%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares of €1.1 million and "Other operating income and expenses" representing a net expense of €1.5 million, primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent down to almost break-even (6.1% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent remained high at €26.1 million, very close to the record figure achieved in 2019, after taking into account a tax expense of €12 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 31%, versus 33% in 2019.

Sharp increase in net cash (excluding rental liabilities): €44.7 million

Our financial position was considerably strengthened in 2020 thanks to a remarkable increase in cash flow from operations of €47.2 million, versus €34.9 million in 2019. The company has not requested any extension for paying its expenses, particularly with regard to tax or social security. Aubay's net cash therefore improved from €11.6 million at December 31, 2019 to €22.6 million at June 30, and then €44.7 million at end-2020.

Proposed dividend of €0.66 per share

In light of this remarkable performance and its excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €0.66 per share in respect of 2020 to the Annual General Meeting, representing a payout ratio of around 33% of net income. An interim dividend of €0.33 was already paid in November 2020.

Outlook for 2021

Aubay operates on a dynamic market, that still offers good visibility. The health crisis has acted as a means to step up investment in digital transformation and in strengthening system resilience. In addition, major groups are constantly seeking to reduce costs related to modernizing their information systems by engaging the services of partners such as Aubay that have long since demonstrated their efficiency.

As a result, demand for our services has not weakened since the start of the year - quite the opposite. With our tailor-made services, the Group is continuing its development and gaining market share.

Our consultants' productivity rate is high at the start of the year and our hiring plan particularly robust. The headcount has been increasing at a slightly faster rate than anticipated, particularly in France.

This has boosted the confidence of Aubay's management for the current year and those to come.

The objectives for 2021 are:

  • Annual revenue of between €440 million and €450 million,
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities of between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2021 first-quarter revenue on April 21, 2021 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2020
Organic growth-1.5%
Impact of changes in scope+3.6%
Growth as reported+2.1%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,562 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €426.4 million in 2020.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Nicolas Bouchez - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: nbouchez@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position at December 31, 2020
ASSETS (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2020Dec. 31, 2019
Goodwill131,305131,412
Intangible assets771828
Property, plant & equipment5,1665,575
Right of use relating to leases18,61122,996
Equity-accounted investees -
Other financial assets2,2632,661
Deferred tax assets2,4722,796
Other non-current assets118277
NON-CURRENT ASSETS160,706166,545
Inventories and work in progress516411
Assets on contracts29,14829,216
Trade receivables105,432115,097
Other receivables and accruals33,496 37,209
Marketable securities579 1,056
Cash at bank and in hand51,883 23,411
CURRENT ASSETS221,054206,400
TOTAL ASSETS381,760372,945
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2020Dec. 31, 2019
Capital6,604 6,597
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves170,016 151,164
Net income attributable to owners of the parent26,132 26,409
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group202,752184,170
Minority interests144 91
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY202,896184,261
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion3,9135,697
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year13,75617,823
Deferred tax liabilities15
Provisions for contingencies and expenses6,7516,129
Other non-current liabilities273489
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES24,69430,143
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion3,9077,124
Rental liabilities due within 1 year5,2405,435
Trade and other payables30,57230,576
Contract liabilities18,31914,722
Other current liabilities96,132100,684
CURRENT LIABILITIES154,170158,541
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES381,760372,945

Income statement for 2020
In € thousands2020%2019%
Revenue426,382100%417,757100%
Other operating income421 242
Purchases used in production and external charges(86,216) (76,535)
Staff costs(287,855) (288,213)
Taxes other than on income(3,702) (3,056)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(7,628) (7,412)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses(187) 18
Operating profit from ordinary activities41,2159.7%42,80110.2%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(1,112) (1,484)
Current operating profit40,1039.4%41,3179.9%
Other operating income and expenses(1,463) (1,464)
Operating profit38,6409.1%39,8539.5%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(588) (725)
Other financial income and expenses169 416
Financial income/(expense)(419) (309)
Income tax expense(12,036) 31%(13,135) 33%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale26,185 26,409
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income26,1856.1%26,4096.3%
Attributable to owners of the parent26,132 26,409
Minority interests53 0
Basic weighted average number of shares13,192,494 13,180,717
Earnings per share1.98 2.00
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,244,994 13,272,217
Diluted earnings per share*1.97 1.99

Cash flow statement for 2020
(in € thousands)20202019
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)26,18526,409
Income from equity-accounted investees -
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases6,346 6,857
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments1,049 1,484
Other non-cash items212 -
Dividend income (89)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets998 24
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax34,79034,685
Net borrowing costs593 730
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)11,849 13,135
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)47,23248,550
Income tax payments (B)(9,651) (15,382)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)8,541 (2,487)
Change in trade and other payables (C)1,121 4,180
Change in WCR linked to operations (including debt related to employee benefits)9,6621,693
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)47,24334,861
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,023) (1,938)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets 0
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets(7) 32
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets -
Change in loans and advances granted356 (70)
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents (6,768)
Dividends received 89
Other operating cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(674)(8,655)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(7,916) (8,703)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings1,734
Repayment of loan debt(6,631) (6,722)
Repayment of rental liabilities(5,048) (5,316)
Net interest payments(595) (731)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(18,456)(21,472)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)(31)25
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)28,082 4,759
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period24,13119,372
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period52,21324,131
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68354-aubay-ra-2020-veng.pdf

