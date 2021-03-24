The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 23, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 mar 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 855.617,00 855.617,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 2.538,00 2.538,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 2.535,00 2.535,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 476.033,00 476.033,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 173.237,00 173.237,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 12.699,00 12.699,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Convertible bond 568.374,00 568.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 37,00 37,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 24.023,00 24.023,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Contract for difference 77.006,00 77.006,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Swap 83.380,00 83.380,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 14.545,00 14.545,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 869.405,00 869.405,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 69.865,00 69.865,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,08% 0,00% 0,00% 0,59% 2,49% Voting rights 3,08% 0,00% 0,00% 0,59% 2,49%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108514