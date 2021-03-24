TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") announces that Medalist's position in Angus Gold Inc. (previously Angus Ventures Inc.) (the "Corporation") has been reduced below 10% as a result of the completion by the Corporation of a private placement transaction (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares"). Further information in respect of the Corporation's Transaction is contained in the Corporation's press release dated March 18, 2021, a copy of which can be found under the Corporation's SEDAR profile accessible via www.sedar.com.

Prior to the Transaction, Medalist beneficially owned or controlled 3,029,530 Shares, representing approximately 9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially-diluted basis.

On March 22, 2021, Medalist purchased 10,000 Shares from the public market, and as a result, Medalist beneficially owns or controls 3,039,530 Shares, representing approximately 8% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and partially-diluted basis. Medalist is no longer a "control person" of the Corporation under applicable securities laws.

The Corporation is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Medalist (301 - 145 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E5) and will be available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR accessible via www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Branden Keast at (416) 307-1033.

This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE: Medalist Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637319/Medalist-Capital-Ltd-Holdings-of-Angus-Gold-Inc-Drop-Below-10