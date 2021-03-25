Smart Millions Announces the Launching of Its Blockchain Gaming Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The evolution of blockchain technology comes with increasing and exciting opportunities, including in the gaming industry. In fact, blockchain gaming are the latest offerings presented to us by blockchain technology.

In a bid to revolutionize the present-day lottery space, the team behind Smart Millions is pleased to announce the launch of its blockchain-powered lottery platform. The lottery platform promises to bring innovations and allows gamblers to win different prizes.

Lottery Smart Millions System

The Smart Millions lottery system will launch in a few days, precisely March 23. The lottery would be based on the TRON protocol. The mission of the project is to revolutionize the present-day gambling space. Smart Millions aims to bring trust among gamblers, fast transactions, as well as transparency to the gambling industry.

Since the platform is decentralized, there won't be a third-party to hold gamblers' funds. Every transaction is verifiable - whether it's ticket sale, jackpot win, commission or investment. If you are a gambler looking to make the most off blockchain technology, you won't go wrong with Smart Millions.

Benefits of Joining Smart Millions

Being the world's first decentralized lottery platform, there are so many reasons to participate in the Smart Millions project. For instance, as a loyal user of the Smart Millions ecosystem, you will participate in weekly lotteries, giving you the opportunity to win prizes like holidays, luxury watches, cars, Whale Accounts, Tron Value prices, meetups with stars, and more.

Additionally, Smart Millions offers monthly jackpots and bonuses. This gives you another opportunity to earn various prizes as you interact with the Smart Millions platform.

Payment Methods

Smart Millions accepts Tron and Ethereum as settlement. The project uses ChainLink technology to verify every transaction on its ecosystem. Smart Millions' choice of Tron and Ethereum is to give more crypto enthusiasts the opportunity to interact in the crypto ecosystem.

About Smart Millions

Smart Millions is a first-of-its-kind lottery platform powered by blockchain technology. Virtually anybody can win a lottery on the Smart Millions decentralized platform. Smart Millions is designed for real people. The project uses available smart contracts to promote fairness in all their lottery schemes. The results are verifiable for everybody to see.

The team behind Smart Millions are individuals of impeccable characters. They are well-versed in the lottery space. They are also blockchain experts who have been on ground in the Fintech space for more than two decades.

Media contact

Company: Smart Millions

Contact: Alexander

Email: hello@smartmillions.io

Website: http://smartmillions.io

SOURCE: Smart Millions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637347/Smart-Millions-Announces-the-Launching-of-Its-Blockchain-Gaming-Platform