2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo Upgraded Structure Thematic Zones

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo (IECIE.Shenzhen) is scheduled for 3-5thSeptember 2021 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre (Futian), Hall 1/7/8/9!Meanwhile, the 2021 IECIE.Shenzhen is now attracting global investment with four exhibition zones, a total exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, 500+ exhibitors and 2,500+ brands, and 80,000+ professional visitors!

IECIE eCig Expo started in 2015 as one of the most influential and largest-scale e-cigarette (ecig) exhibitions in the world, covering from upstream supply chain to finished goods. IECIE are well-known for its one-stop platform showcased for display and promotion of global ecig products, innovation and exhibited brands. Being in the industry for 7 years, IECIE now has taken a further step. 2021 introducing IECIE's new upgraded structure aiming to bring a greater aspiration to the global ecig industry.

In 2020 the market is shifting to a new direction of innovation transformation, where the global industry pattern will be remains to be seen. Given the fact that the global industry structure is still in a state of change. IECIE as a global platform for the display of new products and technologies of ecig and new tobacco, needs to meet the increasing needs of building a more in-depth cooperation platform for exhibitors to expand their trade.

Thus, IECIE 2021 will be reconfigured to launch three new separate thematic halls - IECIE eCig Supply Chain Expo, Heat-not-Burn & Heat Herbstick Zone, and the Global Brands & Future Shop Zone. The comprehensive upgrade of the exhibition structure will bring in a more professional platform, integrating vertical and horizontal extension of related enterprises in the industry. Meanwhile, the types of visitors will also be more segmented and precise, and the scale of professional visitors will be further increased.

2021 IECIE Booth Reservation

Please click the link immediately to submit your reservation, and we will arrange a professional IECIE Sales Consultant to provide you with a one-to-one consulting service as soon as possible! ? https://en.iecie.com/column/84/

If you have any questions, please consult

Phone: +86-0755-88312778

Email: IECIE.official@informa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459095/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459093/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459094/image_3.jpg