CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference

BEIJING, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFree Chinese eBook Collections (CNFree Collections), developed by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC), debut at the AAS conference 2021. CNFree Collections (freechinesebooks.com) consist of important ancient classics, compilation of historical sources, and key Chinese library catalogs. CNFree Collections are the essential academic resources for East Asian Studies.

In recent years, more and more academic databases have adopted the open access model, and free access for academic resources has become a new trend for scientific journals. However, due to the expense of digitalizing ancient manuscripts, Chinese study digital contents are rarely free. As the first open access Asian study digital collection from the Chinese mainland, the CNFree collections will offer all of its content to East Asian Libraries (EAL) for free. The eBook collections adopt the open access free model, free for all education institutions.

Built on the vast amount of resources of the China E-Book Hub by CNPIEC, the first volume consists of three major categories, "Xu Xiu Si Ku", "Library Collection Catalog" and "Historical Source Compilation". The first volume contains more than 3,000 academic eBooks valued at over 26,000 US dollars, from well-known publishing houses such as Shanghai Classics Publishing House, National Library of China Publishing House, Guangxi Normal University Press, and Tianjin Ancient Books Publishing House.

CNPIEC is one of the first publications import and export companies to build its own eBook platform. Amazon Web Service is used to ensure fast and stable access for the platform; functions like remote access, AI recommendations, search, bookmarking, downloading are also offered by the CNPIEC platform. The platform has accumulated more than 2 million titles eBooks, and more than 60,000 titles of buyout eBooks. CNPIEC is planning on offering all of its buyout resources for free to meet the growing demand for East Asia Studies. Two more volumes of CNFree collections are planned to be released later this year.

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is the largest, strongest importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing and international book fair organizing industries. Focused on building ourselves into a world-class digital agent and wholesaler, CNPIEC is creating a group structure encompassing activities including publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition services, print on demand, international publishing, cultural trade, finance and real estate.