Steve Scott joins Cambridge Healthcare Research as Head of Finance, formerly of McCarthy Law and Western Union

CHR strengthens financial control with new appointment

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 winners of the Queen's Award for Enterprise Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR), and its market research division Vox.Bio, announces the appointment of Steve Scott as Head of Finance.

Steve offers the group a wealth of experience in finance and operations, with his international exposure to large, global, multi-function teams as well as his dedication to driving efficiencies, strengthening controls and delivering substantial cost savings at the operating level. Steve will report to CEO Chris Stevenson.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris said, "With Steve joining our team we can continue our plan to strengthen the finance function in CHR. We are a rapidly growing business and we continue to evolve how we provide our best services for both our internal and external customers. Having a strong and effective finance function will ensure that we can best support our teams and provide the internal analytics to optimise the way we operate. This supports our consistent goal of being a leader in the understanding and strategic interpretation of healthcare markets for our clients."

Steve is a proven and respected leader in finance with extensive commercial experience in global finance roles across multi-functional teams. He is a qualified accountant with the ACCA and has just returned to the UK having worked in the US for the last eight years. Steve joins CHR from McCarthy Law, plc in Arizona, where he was Financial Controller. With well over 20 years in financial leadership roles, Steve's previous roles include time at Travelex, Western Union and Shell Oil and Gas Corporation.

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to delivering meaningful insights to clients in pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

For further information please contact:

Dana Miller

media@camhcr.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Queen's Award, Queen's Award Video

+44-1223-900-191

Related Links

http://www.camhcr.com

https://vox.bio/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157854/Cambridge_Healthcare_Research_Logo.jpg