Calls Grow for Release of AFTRADE Owner Detained in Congo

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been growing calls for the release of U.S. businessman Alexander Zingman who was detained in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week. Zingman, a dual U.S. and Belarusian citizen, was detained with his colleague Oleg Vodchits, a Belarusian citizen and Italian businessman Paolo Persico.

"I am deeply concerned for Alex's welfare. He has been detained by the DRC authorities. No formal explanation has been provided and attempts to receive welfare checks were consistently denied," said Mrs Zingman, wife of the AFTRADE business owner.

"Thankfully, his lawyer was able to make contact briefly on Tuesday. But, given the instability in the country and the recent death of the Italian Ambassador, this is an extremely worrying situation for all of Alex's family, friends and colleagues," she pointed out.

54-year-old Zingman - who is also the Honorary Consul from Zimbabwe to Belarus and holds a diplomatic passport - owns AFTRADE, a company that distributes agricultural and mining equipment in Africa. He was visiting the DRC with Vodchits, the African Representative of AFTRADE, and Persico for meetings in Lubumbashi.

"We are very concerned by Alexander Zingman being detained in the DRC. He was in the country on a legitimate business trip for generating agricultural trade with our partners in Africa," said Henadzi Mosesau, Director of the Representative Office of AFTRADE in Belarus.

"We call on the DRC authorities to release Mr Zingman, his colleague Oleg Vodchits, and their Italian associate Paolo Persico immediately. To detain Western businessmen on a business visit is not helpful for our efforts to promote trade with Africa," Mosesau noted.

AFTRADE has agricultural deals with several African countries to provide tractors and other farming machinery, as well as to provide training in modern farming techniques.

"My client Mr Zingman's business in the DRC is entirely legitimate, and we are working to secure his immediate release from custody. Further, he and his traveling partners are being held without charge and without due process. We urge the Congolese authorities to ensure that their human and legal rights are fully protected," said his lawyer Esther-Rose Lufuta.

In late February, the Italian ambassador to the DRC, Luca Attanasio, and his driver were killed when their car was attacked as they travelled in a UN convoy.

