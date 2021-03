Über Winlevi

Winlevi(R) (Clascoterone Crème 1%) ist für die topische Behandlung von Akne vulgaris bei Personen ab 12 Jahren zugelassen. Obwohl der genaue Wirkmechanismus von WINLEVI nicht bekannt ist, deuten Laborstudien darauf hin, dass der Wirkstoff Clascoterone mit Androgenen, insbesondere Dihydrotestosteron, um die Bindung an die Androgenrezeptoren in der Talgdrüse und den Haarfollikeln konkurriert.6 Die vollständigen Verschreibungsinformationen finden Sie unter www.WINLEVI.com.



Indikation (in englischer Sprache)

Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%), is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

None.



WARNINGS

Local Irritation: Pruritus, burning, skin redness or peeling may be experienced with WINLEVI cream. If these effects occur, discontinue or reduce the frequency of application of WINLEVI cream.

Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression may occur during or after treatment with WINLEVI. In the PK trial, HPA axis suppression was observed in 1/20 (5%) of adult subjects and 2/22 (9%) of adolescent subjects at Day 14. All subjects returned to normal HPA axis function at follow-up 4 weeks after stopping treatment. Conditions which augment systemic absorption include use over large surface areas, prolonged use, and the use of occlusive dressings. Attempt to withdraw use if HPA axis suppression develops.

Pediatric patients may be more susceptible to systemic toxicity.

Hyperkalemia: Elevated potassium levels were observed in some subjects during the clinical trials. Shifts from normal to elevated potassium levels were observed in 5% of WINLEVI-treated subjects and 4% of vehicle-treated subjects.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions occurring in 7 to 12% of patients are erythema/reddening, pruritus and scaling/dryness. Additionally, edema, stinging, and burning occurred in >3% of patients and were reported in a similar percentage of subjects treated with vehicle.