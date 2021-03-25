Press Release

Opfikon, 25 March 2021; 07:15 a.m. CET

Delisting of Sunrise shares from SIX Swiss Exchange as of 6 April 2021

SIX Exchange Regulation has definitely approved the delisting of the registered shares of Sunrise Communication Group AG from SIX Swiss Exchange as per 6 April 2021.

The last trading day of the registered shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG will be 1 April 2021.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Media Relations

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122 and 056563066