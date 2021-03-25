Press Release
Opfikon, 25 March 2021; 07:15 a.m. CET
Delisting of Sunrise shares from SIX Swiss Exchange as of 6 April 2021
SIX Exchange Regulation has definitely approved the delisting of the registered shares of Sunrise Communication Group AG from SIX Swiss Exchange as per 6 April 2021.
The last trading day of the registered shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG will be 1 April 2021.
Sunrise Communications Group AG
Media Relations
media@sunrise.net
www.sunrise.ch
Phone: 0800 333 000
Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66
SRCG / Valor 026729122 and 056563066
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de