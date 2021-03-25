

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee came off from its early low against U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Thursday.



Concerns over climbing Covid-19 cases and caution ahead of the expiry of March series derivative contracts on the NSE weighed on Indian shares.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 599 points, or 1.22 percent, to 48,581, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 175 points, or 1.2 percent, at 14,375.



The Indian rupee was trading at 72.60 against the greenback, up from a 6-day low of 72.70 seen earlier in the session. The rupee may locate resistance around the 70.00 level.



