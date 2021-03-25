MediaZest Plc - Presentation and Q&A on Company's Final Results

25 March 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Presentation and Q&A on Company's Final Results

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, made a presentation regarding the Final Results for the 18 month period ending 30 September 2020, using the Investor Meet Company platform on Friday 19 March 2021.

The slide deck used in the presentation can be accessed in Investor Relations section of the Company's website:

http://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

A recording of the presentation, together with the subsequent Q&A, can be viewed by registering or logging on to Investor Meet Company at https://www.investormeetcompany.com.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com