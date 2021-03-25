Smaller companies can benefit from solar and are often expected to do so by large companies that need to trim the environmental impact of their supply chains. Here are four steps to take when considering solar.From pv magazine USA You may think that commercial solar is only for large, Fortune 500 companies with enough resources to afford millions of dollars in capital expenditures. The good news is that this is not the case. Middle-market companies can also benefit from solar and are increasingly expected to do so by large companies seeking to reduce the environmental impact of their supply chains. ...

