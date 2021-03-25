The state government of Queensland, Australia, will install five community batteries at regional substations in a bid to time-shift its abundant solar resources.From pv magazine Australia The Queensland state government has announced plans to install five large-scale, network-connected batteries as part of a community battery trial. With a combined capacity of 40 MWh, the batteries will be installed at substations in Townsville, Yeppoon, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, and Toowoomba. With its eye-watering rooftop solar penetration - almost one in three Queenslanders living in detached houses now have solar ...

