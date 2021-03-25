DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim Results

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Interim Results 25-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 25 March 2021 One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2020. Operating highlights - Successfully listed on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange on 23 December 2020, raising gross proceeds of GBP930,000. - Restructured the Group in advance of listing, which included the disposal of two assets and the conversion of GBP2.75 million in shareholder funding into equity. - Acquired 2 developments, Oscar House, Manchester and Bank Street, Sheffield for GBP1.2 million and GBP0.8 million, respectively. - The Group appointed two independent non-executive directors, Mr David Izett as Chairman, and Mr Jeff Pym, and expanded the Executive Management Team with the appointment of Luke Piggin as Finance Director and Martin Crews as Development Director. Financial highlights - The Group reports a net asset value of GBP2.8million, 9.25p per share, in its first reporting period following the listing. - Reports a loss for the period of GBP226,986 as the Group invested in its infrastructure for future growth while progressing existing developments, which are expected to complete and generate profits in the next financial year. - Agreed an increase in its GBP5.0 million loan facility with its majority shareholder to GBP7.5 million to support future acquisitions. Subsequent Events - Successful placing and subscription of 1.83m ordinary shares, announced on 18 February 2021, raising gross proceeds of GBP548,500. - Contracts exchanged for the purchase of Plus House, Stockport, for GBP725,000, with expected completion of the purchase on 31 March 2021. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW I am very pleased with the way the Group has performed in the execution of our strategy during the period under review. Given the backdrop of Covid-19 and economic lockdowns, this has been a challenging period. Nevertheless, we have demonstrated resilience and the ability to adapt, diversifying the business and growing the pipeline of opportunities. This, I believe, is testament to the quality of the team we have assembled and bodes well for our future. Looking back over the period under review, I set out below six strategic objectives and our progress to date against each one. 1. Listing on the London Stock Exchange We made the decision to apply for a standard listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange to provide the Group with access to the capital markets in order to better scale the business for future growth. Our listing was successfully achieved on 23 December 2020, the last listing of the calendar year, when we raised GBP930,000 through the issue of 9.3m ordinary shares for 31% of the share capital of the company. In response to investor demand and an increased number of profitable opportunities presented to us, we followed up with a further raise in February 2021 of GBP548,000 through a placing and subscription of 1.83m ordinary shares, representing 5.7% of the post-raise shares in issue. 2. Establish a strong business infrastructure We established a strong internal governance regime over the period under review, as outlined in our corporate governance statement, and appointed Mr David Izett and Mr Jeffery Pym as Independent Non-Executive Directors, the former as Chair of the Board and the latter as Chair of the audit and risk committee. David and Jeff bring exceptional experience and complementary skills to the Board. Changes were made to restructure the Group's subsidiary companies resulting in One Heritage Tower Limited and Harley Street Developments Limited moving outside of the Group and in so doing establishing a clear strategic focus prior to our listing. The Group continues to have an interest in these entities through a development management agreement, which earns management fees and a share of profits on completion. 3. Recruitment in key positions As part of our efforts to scale the business for the future, we were pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Luke Piggin as Finance Director and Mr Martin Crews as Development Director. During the six months to 31 December 2020, we also employed six additional staff and a further two staff members have joined post-calendar year end. As such, I believe that we are building an outstanding team to enable us to execute our growth plans. 4. Secure development opportunities and build a pipeline of opportunities We continued to see many exciting development opportunities during the period under review and acquired two new development projects; Chester Road, Manchester and Bank Street, Sheffield. We made a further acquisition in February 2021, Plus House, Stockport, bringing the total number of development projects within the Group to five. This increased the development pipeline to 169 residential units providing high quality self-contained accommodation and two commercial units. Our development activity progressed further with construction of our two development management projects, One Heritage Tower and the Former Oldham County Court, both expected to start in the coming months. 5. Expand our Co-Living and Property Management operations In March 2020 we took the first steps towards entering the letting and property management markets by acquiring a 47% share in a property management company, which we subsequently rebranded as 'One Heritage Complete' and its sub brands 'One Heritage Letting', 'One Heritage Maintenance', 'One Heritage Design' and 'One Heritage Cleaning'. This provided the Group with a core lettings and management infrastructure and expertise to complement our expansion plans. This subsidiary is performing well and has opened two new offices adding 129 tenants under management, 42 new refurbishment projects (an 110% increase over the previous 6 months) and has employed an additional 26 staff. The Group has received monthly dividends from One Heritage Complete which we expect to continue throughout 2021 as Co-living properties under management and properties under refurbishment continue to increase. 6. Expand our sales and marketing network abroad Our developments are now being marketed through sales teams in Hong Kong, part of the wider One Heritage network, which has already generated positive interest. We expect marketing and sales activity to increase over the coming months as sites continue to progress, with sales teams overseas commencing activity upon our achieving project milestones, such as the grant of planning permission being achieved. Teams in Hong Kong also continue to provide a sales function for Co-living properties being sourced and refurbished by One Heritage Complete. The network in Asia also provides further opportunities for the Group beyond selling our properties, for example, additional income from rental guarantees, as we outlined in our prospectus, and consultancy services to source and facilitate UK property purchases. Whilst the Hong Kong sales network provides a key sales conduit for our property, we are also engaging with other potential purchasers including local registered housing providers which offer affordable housing. We are also marketing units locally and to new overseas markets. Covid-19 impact and response With the property and construction industries remaining mostly open during the pandemic, we are confident that our business will be largely unaffected during 2021 as we continue to operate at close to full capacity. We have, however, seen some delays as other elements of the market have adapted differently. Specifically, we have seen the planning process slow down as local authority planning teams adapt to remote working during the pandemic. This has resulted in the Group having to adjust its development schedules. Internally, we have mobilised our own team to work remotely when required and performance has largely been unaffected throughout. Progress with projects has continued to be made and new opportunities have been acted upon. Our Co-living properties, under the management of One Heritage Letting, have continued to experience strong demand. This will support and grow the dividends we receive from One Heritage Complete. This strong demand for our Co-living product is in spite of social distancing, which we believe will continue to remain a feature of everyday life for the foreseeable future, and demonstrates the strong demand for Co-living. Our properties under management comprise mainly four or five rooms, which offer affordable accommodation that fills a major gap in the market. Key workers and young professionals remain our most dominant tenant type for Co-living properties and with room rates averaging GBP100 per week, including council tax and utility bills, they provide an attractive and value-for-money product. Outlook We remain positive for the outlook of the property market and welcome the Government's latest efforts at 'levelling-up' the Country. In particular, the Government has included Bolton in the list of areas that will receive support from The Towns Fund and there continues to be an undersupply of quality housing in the North West, evidenced by the relative outperformance of the region in terms of both rental and property price growth. Furthermore, despite the pandemic and economic lockdown, we have not seen a drop in demand from overseas investors for

