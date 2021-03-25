Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 08:41
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Sitowise Group

Mar 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sitowise Group
Plc shares (short name: SITOWS) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq
Helsinki. Sitowise Group is a mid cap company within the Industrials sector.
The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq
Helsinki on February 29, 2021. Sitowise is the 28th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the fifth
listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment that offers sustainable
design and consulting services. Sitowise operates in various size projects to
enable more responsible and smarter urban development as well as smooth
transportation. Sitowise offers its services in the following areas: Buildings,
Infrastructure and Digital Solutions. Sitowise's operations are primarily in
Finland and Sweden, and it also has competence centers in Estonia and Latvia
mainly serving Sitowise's projects in Finland and Sweden. The Company's net
sales was approximately EUR 160 million in 2020 and the company employs over
1,900 experts. For more information 

"The interest and excitement around Sitowise's IPO has been impressive, and we
are truly thankful for it. We believe that designing sustainable and smart
living environments is a business of the future, if any. Based on the feedback
we have received, investors seem to share this view. We are especially
overwhelmed by the active participation of our employees in the personnel
offering. More than 800 Sitowise employees subscribed shares in the personnel
offering, which means that more than half of all Sitowise employees are also
company shareholders after the listing. The support of our top professionals is
a strong basis for taking Sitowise to the next level."" says Pekka Eloholma,
CEO of Sitowise Group. 

"We are proud to welcome the Sitowise Group to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "The strong investor interests towards
the company's IPO proves that the company's aim to be the most sustainable and
responsible partner in the industry in developing a prosperous living
environment was well received among investors. We look forward to a
long-standing partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Nasdaq Media Contact:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
