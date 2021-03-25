Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Sitowise Group

Mar 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sitowise Group Plc shares (short name: SITOWS) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Sitowise Group is a mid cap company within the Industrials sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on February 29, 2021. Sitowise is the 28th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment that offers sustainable design and consulting services. Sitowise operates in various size projects to enable more responsible and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers its services in the following areas: Buildings, Infrastructure and Digital Solutions. Sitowise's operations are primarily in Finland and Sweden, and it also has competence centers in Estonia and Latvia mainly serving Sitowise's projects in Finland and Sweden. The Company's net sales was approximately EUR 160 million in 2020 and the company employs over 1,900 experts. For more information "The interest and excitement around Sitowise's IPO has been impressive, and we are truly thankful for it. We believe that designing sustainable and smart living environments is a business of the future, if any. Based on the feedback we have received, investors seem to share this view. We are especially overwhelmed by the active participation of our employees in the personnel offering. More than 800 Sitowise employees subscribed shares in the personnel offering, which means that more than half of all Sitowise employees are also company shareholders after the listing. The support of our top professionals is a strong basis for taking Sitowise to the next level."" says Pekka Eloholma, CEO of Sitowise Group. "We are proud to welcome the Sitowise Group to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "The strong investor interests towards the company's IPO proves that the company's aim to be the most sustainable and responsible partner in the industry in developing a prosperous living environment was well received among investors. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the company and its shareholders." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Nasdaq Media Contact: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com